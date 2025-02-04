Waqf Bill | Amendments proposed don’t serve purpose of transparency: Congress

Congress MP and member of the Joint Parliamentary Panel on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, Syed Naseer Hussain, tells Preetha Nair that the bill will weaken the Muslim community. Exceprts:
JPC chief Jagadambika Pal has denied your charges that some parts of the dissent notes have been omitted. Your take?
The dissent note reflects the viewpoints of members who oppose the bill in its current form. Any selective omission or alteration of its contents undermines parliamentary procedure. If the chairperson denies any omissions, the entire dissent note must be included in the report. If the government is confident in the merits, it should allow dissenting opinions to be recorded transparently. Only unparliamentary language, if any, may be redacted.
The government says the bill will ensure greater transparency and accountability to curb mismanagement of Waqf properties.
The amendments proposed in the bill do not serve the purpose (transparency and accountability). Instead of strengthening Waqf boards, the bill disempowers them by shifting decision-making to government-appointed authorities, particularly district collectors, who may have conflicts of interest. Any reform should aim to strengthen Waqf Boards’ administrative and financial autonomy.
The panel has adopted a revised bill with 14 amendments. The government says concerns about some of the contentious proposals and powers to the district collector have been addressed.
While certain modifications have been made, the core issues remain unresolved. The amendment allowing for a Designated Officer instead of the district collector is merely a cosmetic change, as no qualifications or criteria have been prescribed for such an officer. Also, the ‘Waqf by User’ doctrine has not been fully restored.
The principle of ‘Waqf by User’ is a well-established legal doctrine in Islamic jurisprudence and has been upheld by the Supreme Court in M Siddiq vs Mahant Suresh Das [(2020) 1 SCC 1: 2019 SCC OnLine SC 1440 at page 695 1126]. The SC held that oral dedication of Waqf is permissible, and Waqf can be inferred from circumstances or long-standing religious use, even in the absence of a formal deed.
Why do you think the amendments are not in the interest of Waqf and will lead to litigation? What are the most contentious clauses according to you?
The amendments adversely impact the independence of Waqf institutions by shifting key powers to government-appointed officials:
Finality of Tribunal Orders Removed — The removal of finality in Waqf Tribunal decisions will lead to prolonged legal disputes, burdening courts and undermining the effective resolution of Waqf-related matters. This amendment contrasts with other religious endowment laws that uphold Tribunal finality.
Around 15 Tribunals follow this principle of finality, with only high courts having the power to review their decisions. There is no justification for depriving Waqf Tribunals of this essential legal safeguard.
Government Official Roles in Waqf Property Disputes — Instead of Waqf Boards or Tribunals deciding on Waqf properties, the bill allows for government-appointed officials to have the final say, which is a direct conflict of interest.
Dilution of Waqf by User Doctrine — The SC has upheld this principle, yet the bill weakens it.
Democratic Deficit — The shift from elected to nominated bodies weakens Waqf Boards, reducing community representation.
Burden of Compliance — The bill imposes bureaucratic hurdles, including complex documentation and reporting, which many historic Waqfs may not be able to comply with, leading to disputes and possible government takeover.