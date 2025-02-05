Hyderabad man trafficked by Chinese travel agents for online scams lands in Thailand jail; family seeks MEA's help

HYDERABAD: The family of a 36-year-old man from Hyderabad has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to help bring back their kin, who is currently lodged in a jail in Thailand, after allegedly being trafficked to Myanmar.

Shaik Ashraf was arrested by the Thailand Police and jailed after entering the Southeast Asian nation from Myanmar, where he was "trafficked" to indulge in online scam operations, his family claimed.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, through Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, Shaik Ashraf's family appealed to the minister to rescue him and ensure his repatriation.

The family stated that Ashraf went to Dubai in August 2023 but was unable to find a job there.

He was lured by a Chinese travel agency that promised him a job in an IT company in Thailand.

In August 2024, he travelled to Bangkok from Dubai, where he was received by an agent.