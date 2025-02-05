Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam

MAHAKUMBHNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh.

Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, the prime minister offered prayers while standing in the river.

Modi took a boat ride with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reach Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.