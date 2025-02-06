Kept 'river of lies' flowing, 'twisted history': Congress slams PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the Rajya Sabha, saying he kept the "river of lies" flowing and "twisted" history but did not speak on the real issues of the people.

Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of practising appeasement politics to get votes and asserted that the BJP-led Union government was working on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The prime minister said the Congress' priority was "family first" and its policies had been focused around it.

Asked about the prime minister's address, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Modi "kept the river of lies flowing" during his 90-minute speech.

"He only has two weapons -- 'Pradhan Mantri Congress Badnam Yojana' and 'PM Itihaas Tod-Marodh Yojana'. He targeted Nehru and the Congress and presented a new history before the House. It was all lies," he said.

He did not say anything on the real issues of unemployment, economic inequality, polarisation, inflation and deteriorating ties with the US.

He only targeted the Congress, the former Union minister added.

"If he (Modi) would have said something proper, we could have debated it But when he just spoke lies and gave a new shape to history, what can one say to that? We respect the post of prime minister but a person who cannot speak the truth even by mistake, how can we respect him?" Ramesh told PTI Videos outside Parliament.