Rajasthan court holds state liable for man’s death in bullfight; orders Rs 33 lakh compensation

JAIPUR: In a significant ruling, the district court in Bikaner has held the state government accountable for the death of a man caused by a bullfight and ordered compensation of ₹33.22 lakh to the victim’s family.

The case dates back to May 21, 2018, when 40-year-old Asharam Suthar, a resident of Kesardesar Jatan village, was on his way home. As he passed through a street, two fighting bulls collided with him, resulting in fatal injuries. His family subsequently filed a compensation claim, which led to the court's decision.

In its ruling, the court held both the Gram Panchayat and the Rajasthan government responsible for negligence. It stated, “Ensuring the safety of citizens and managing stray animals is the duty of the authorities. Proper arrangements should have been made to relocate such animals to shelters or implement government schemes to prevent such incidents. Their failure to do so resulted in Asaram’s untimely death.”

Breakdown of Compensation

The court ordered the defendants to jointly or separately pay ₹33,22,600 to the deceased’s heirs, allocated as follows:

₹32,52,600 as compensation for loss of life.

₹40,000 for emotional loss to the wife.

₹15,000 for funeral expenses.

₹15,000 for loss of estate.

Income and Dependency Calculation

According to the court, Asharam’s annual income from carpentry and agriculture was estimated at ₹2,89,117, averaging ₹24,093 per month. Considering his six dependents—his wife, three children, and parents—a deduction of ₹6,023 for personal expenses was applied, leaving ₹18,070 as the dependent family's financial loss. Based on this, the total compensation amount was determined.

This landmark verdict could set a precedent for similar cases where individuals have lost their lives, suffered disabilities, or incurred major losses due to stray animal attacks.