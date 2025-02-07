10 killed, 16 injured in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

MHOW: Six persons, among them two women, were killed and 16 sustained injuries in an accident involving a two-wheeler, a private minibus and a trailer truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday morning, police said.
The accident occurred in the Manpur area of Mhow tehsil when a motorcycle and a minibus rammed into a trailer truck negotiating a slope, an official said.
Two men on the motorcycle and as many women on the minibus died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI.
He said 16 persons were undergoing treatment for their injuries, and two of them were in critical condition.
The official said passengers on the minibus were returning to Belgaum, Karnataka, after visiting the famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.
In another road accident late on Thursday, four young men were killed when their motorcycle fell into a well while negotiating a blind turn in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.
The incident occurred between Choti Umarband and Mundla villages, nearly 60 km from the district headquarters, around 11.50 pm on Thursday.
Four persons riding a single bike fell into an unprotected well along a sharp curve, Manawar police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan said.
The victims, identified as Sandeep (19), Anurag (22), Manish (20) and Rohan (19), were returning to their Mundla village from Choti Umarband after attending a programme, the official said.
Police removed the bodies from the well and sent them for autopsy, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.