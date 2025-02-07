Bihar NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for special budget allocations

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by 30 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Bihar belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after they met him in Parliament on Friday.

The MPs, representing parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas faction) (LJP-RV), expressed their gratitude for the significant allocations made in the Union Budget for Bihar’s development.

The recent budget has made notable provisions for the state, including railway projects, the establishment of a Makhana Board, and infrastructure improvements.

Among the key allocations are funding for the capacity expansion of Patna airport, the development of a Greenfield airport, and the construction of a Brownfield airport at Bihta. These measures come ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, wore a sari embroidered with Madhubani paintings, a symbolic gesture acknowledging Bihar’s cultural heritage.

The sari was gifted to her by renowned Madhubani artist Dulari Devi during her visit to Bihar. The Mithilanchal region, a stronghold for the BJP, has received a significant boost in the budget, including allocations for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project, which will provide irrigation support to over 55,000 hectares of farmland.