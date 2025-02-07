MoD signs Rs 10K cr ammunition deal for Pinaka system

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday inked contracts worth Rs 10,147 crore with Economic Explosive Limited, as well as Munitions India Limited for procuring Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 and High Explosive Pre Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets, respectively, for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

It also signed a contract for upgrades in the Shakti software with Bharat Electronics Limited.

This contract is a step forward in the government’s multi-pronged strategy to manufacture arms and ammunition indigenously. The procurements mark a significant milestone in modernising the artillery rocket regiments and enable precise and long-range strikes.

These projects also have immense potential for direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the Indian MSME sector through components manufacturing.