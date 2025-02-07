MoD signs Rs 10K cr ammunition deal for Pinaka system

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday inked contracts worth Rs 10,147 crore with Economic Explosive Limited, as well as Munitions India Limited for procuring Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 and High Explosive Pre Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets, respectively, for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).
It also signed a contract for upgrades in the Shakti software with Bharat Electronics Limited.
This contract is a step forward in the government’s multi-pronged strategy to manufacture arms and ammunition indigenously. The procurements mark a significant milestone in modernising the artillery rocket regiments and enable precise and long-range strikes.
These projects also have immense potential for direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the Indian MSME sector through components manufacturing.
The ADM Type-1 of Pinaka MLRS has a specialised warhead to deliver a quantum of sub-munitions over a larger area targeting mechanised forces, vehicles and personnel, thereby denying specific areas to the enemy.
The HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets are advanced versions of in-service HEPF rockets with an enhanced range to strike deep into enemy territory with precision and lethality.
Economic Explosive Limited is a private defence manufacturer, while Munitions India Limited is a Defence Public Sector Enterprise. It is India’s biggest manufacturer and market leader for ammunition and explosives.
The flight trials of the Enhanced Pinaka Mk-I Rocket System (EPRS) and Pinaka ADM rocket systems were completed in April 2022.
“With these trials, the industry’s initial phase of technology absorption of EPRS has successfully been completed, and the industry partners are ready for user trials/series production of the rocket system,” the MoD said.
Twenty-four EPRS rockets were fired at different ranges, achieving the required accuracy and consistency in the trials.