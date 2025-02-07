TMC skips Meghalaya tribal council polls; cites need to strengthen 'grassroots' presence

GUWAHATI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not contesting elections to two powerful tribal councils in Meghalaya despite being the state’s largest opposition party.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council will go to polls on February 21. All major political parties, barring the TMC, are contesting.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said the TMC decided against contesting after weighing the ground realities.

“We have taken a conscious decision that it is not necessary for us to fight every election, particularly district council election, because we are revisiting how we can further strengthen the party, particularly at the grassroots level,” Sangma said.

“In the absence of a proper organisation at the grassroots level, it is very important for us to ensure that we look at the practicality,” he added.

With five MLAs, the TMC is the largest opposition party after the Voice of the People Party (four MLAs) and the Congress (one MLA). Meghalaya is a key state for the TMC outside West Bengal where it is in power.