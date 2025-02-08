AI to deepfake, 50 private members’ bills tabled in RS
NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Friday saw the introduction of nearly 50 private members’ bills, with a focus on emerging technologies and workplace rights, as well as efforts to enhance parliamentary productivity.
A significant proposal came from TMC member Mausam B Noor, who introduced the Artificial Intelligence (Protection of Rights of Employees) Bill, 2023. This bill seeks to safeguard employees’ rights regarding the implementation and use of AI in workplaces and ensure transparency in application.
Noor also moved the Deepfake Prevention and Criminalisation Bill, 2023, which aims to prevent and “criminalise the creation, dissemination, and use of deepfake content,” mainly created without prior consent or a digital watermark.
Meanwhile, TMC’s Derek O’Brien introduced the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend Article 85 of the Constitution. It proposes that Parliament must sit for at least 100 days a year and establish a fixed calendar.
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha introduced the Parliament (Productivity Enhancement) Bill, 2024, which seeks to have each House meet for at least 120 days per year.
Congress’ Vivek K Tankha proposed the Entrepreneurship Leave Bill, 2024, allowing employees to take up to two years of unpaid leave to pursue a startup venture.
Meanwhile, BJP’s Sumitra Balmi introduced the National Tribal Heritage Council Bill, 2024, seeking to establish a National Tribal Heritage Council to preserve the rich cultural heritage of tribals.
Another BJP MP, Ajeet Madhavarao Gopchade, proposed the Public Works (Quality Assurance and Transparency) Bill, 2024, which aims to ensure transparency in the execution of public works by the Centre.