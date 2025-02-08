AI to deepfake, 50 private members’ bills tabled in RS

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Friday saw the introduction of nearly 50 private members’ bills, with a focus on emerging technologies and workplace rights, as well as efforts to enhance parliamentary productivity.

A significant proposal came from TMC member Mausam B Noor, who introduced the Artificial Intelligence (Protection of Rights of Employees) Bill, 2023. This bill seeks to safeguard employees’ rights regarding the implementation and use of AI in workplaces and ensure transparency in application.

Noor also moved the Deepfake Prevention and Criminalisation Bill, 2023, which aims to prevent and “criminalise the creation, dissemination, and use of deepfake content,” mainly created without prior consent or a digital watermark.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Derek O’Brien introduced the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend Article 85 of the Constitution. It proposes that Parliament must sit for at least 100 days a year and establish a fixed calendar.