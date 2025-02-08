Bhopal Diary | BJP leader at cheetah release raises eyebrows

The Congress has questioned the presence of state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma during the release of five cheetahs into the wild at the Kuno National Park recently. Importantly, CM Mohan Yadav released five cheetahs, including three cubs and two adult females, into the Kuno reserve. He was accompanied by former forest minister Ramniwas Rawat and state BJP general secretary (organization) Hitanand. Raising the issue, LoP Umang Singhar questioned why Hitanand, who holds no position in the government and is not an elected representative, was present at the cheetah release event.
Cong demands extension of Assembly session
The state Congress has demanded extension of the Assembly’s budget session from the scheduled 15 days to 21, along with live telecast of the entire proceedings. “Why is the Budget session so short, is the government afraid of facing the Opposition. For a long time we have been demanding that the entire proceedings be telecasted live,” said LoP Umang Singhar in Bhopal. The budget session will start on March 10 and end on March 24. There will be nine sittings during the 15-day session, which will see the Mohan Yadav government presenting its second full-fledged annual budget.
State BJP chief to be named after Delhi polls
As the process for appointing the next state BJP president is expected to gain momentum after the Delhi polls results, speculation about potential candidates is intensifying. Names of DyCM Rajendra Shukla, ex-ministers Narottam Mishra and Arvind Bhadoriya, besides ex-Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and Rajya Sabha member Sumer Solanki, have long been doing rounds. Recently, additional candidates have emerged, including two leaders with strong RSS-backing – Hemant Khandelwal, a second-time MLA from Betul, and first-time Jabalpur MP Ashish Dube.Senior Brahmin leader Vinod Gotia from Mahakoshal region is also in the fray.
