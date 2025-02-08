BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan defeats SP's Prasad by over 61,000 votes in Milkipur bypoll

AYODHYA: BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has won the Milkipur bypolls by a margin of 61,710 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

While Paswan polled over 1.46 lakh votes, his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad garnered 84,687 votes, it said.

Earlier, Paswan, 38, took a decisive lead over SP's Prasad, 42, by over 61,000 votes after the 29th round of counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Saturday, officials said.

They said after 29 rounds, BJP's Paswan had got 1,45,685 votes, while Prasad had polled 84,266 votes, a lead of 61,319 votes.