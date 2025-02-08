Centre-state panel to calculate actual amount of outstanding dues to Jharkhand

RANCHI: State Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Coal Minister Kishan Reddy over the payment of outstanding dues to Jharkhand.

He handed them a written memorandum demanding the outstanding dues of Rs 1,36000 crore related to the coal mining sector. He also urged for payment of the outstanding dues as soon as possible.

The Union Coal Minister has asked the officials to form a panel to calculate the exact amount of dues to Jharkhand so that positive steps could be taken to clear it as soon as possible.

“The Union Coal Minister directed Additional Secretary of Coal Ministry, Smita Pradhan to form a team of officials from the Union Coal Ministry and Ministry of Mines and Geology under the Government of Jharkhand as soon as possible," Radhakrishna Kishore said.

The Coal Minister Kishan Reddy had assured that the amount belongs to Jharkhand and the actual dues would be calculated with practicality and provided to the state, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren while addressing the gathering on JMM’s 53rd Foundation Day in Dhanbad on Tuesday had given a strict warning to the Central Public Sector Undertakings to pay the outstanding dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

Soren said that a letter has been written to demand the dues and legal ways will also be adopted to protect the rights of the people of Jharkhand.

He expressed that they will not hesitate to close the coal mines if outstanding dues are not paid.

BJP on the other hand, reaffirming its commitment to ensure that Jharkhand receives its rightful dues, it questioned the origin of the figure of Rs 1.36 lakh crore repeatedly cited by the Chief Minister and JMM.