Congress, BJP spar over Mahakumbh holy dip invitation by Chhattisgarh speaker

RAIPUR: The invitation extended by Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh to all the state legislators for a joint trip to Mahakumbh was turned down by the leader of the opposition Charandas Mahant.

Singh in his letter to every MLA including the chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai asked them to accompany in the Prayagraj trip for a holy dip planned on February 13. He said that it’s going to be a unique occasion to experience Sanatan democratic traditions by attending religious and cultural events at Triveni Sangam. He also stated that the Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Satish Mahana too has invited all MLAs from Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said,"Mahakumbh as a rare and auspicious occurrence after 144 years. We all want to be a part of it."

Pankaj Jha, media advisor to the chief minister said, “The invitation by the Chhattisgarh Speaker inviting all MLAs for a holy dip at Mahakumbh is appreciable and commendable. The leader of opposition Mahant ji shouldn't be obstinate. As this is not a political matter the Congress legislators are not bound to follow his directive. The Congress MLAs should instead listen to their inner conscience and go along with."

Howver, the Congress countered that participation in Mahakumbh is a matter of personal belief. “Over fifty percent of our legislators have already taken a holy dip at Prayagraj and why should the Congress leaders visit at the behest of the Speaker. For us the religious belief is based on one’s own credence and the Congressmen don't go for a showoff on faith”, said Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman of Congress media cell.

"Earlier CM Sai initially planned to take along his cabinet team and others to Mahakumbh mela but owing to the ongoing model code of conduct imposed in the state ahead of urban body polls, the Speaker now has taken the responsibility," the Congress spokesperson added.

Shukla further said that the religious trip expenses shouldn't be covered by the government spending or sponsorship since then such acts will be deemed as sinful. The expenses to bear the cost of a sacred visit to Mahakumbh should be from one’s own expenses and every MLA is capable of it.