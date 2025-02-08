... EC says will respond ‘with full facts’, values views of political parties

NEW DELHI: Hours after Rahul Gandhi, along with his MVA allies, raised allegations of irregularities against the Election Commission (EC) on Maharashtra assembly elections, the poll body responded by saying that it will “reply with full facts”.
In a statement, the EC said that it would respond in writing and added that the commission deeply values views, suggestions and questions raised by the parties. “EC considers political parties as priority stakeholders, of course the voters being the prime, and deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties,” the poll body said in a post on X. “The commission would respond in writing with full factual and procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country,” it said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday rejected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of irregularities in the state voter list, saying the claim stems from his party’s imminent defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.
Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, maintained that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha needs to introspect, otherwise there will be no revival of the Congress.
“Rahul Gandhi is doing cover firing after sensing huge defeat for the Congress in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections,” he told reporters soon after three Opposition parties alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra.
‘Claim baseless, Congress stares defeat in Delhi’
