... EC says will respond ‘with full facts’, values views of political parties

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday rejected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of irregularities in the state voter list, saying the claim stems from his party’s imminent defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, maintained that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha needs to introspect, otherwise there will be no revival of the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi is doing cover firing after sensing huge defeat for the Congress in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections,” he told reporters soon after three Opposition parties alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra.

‘Claim baseless, Congress stares defeat in Delhi’

