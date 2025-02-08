Manufacturing & AGRI allocations low: Opposition

NEW DELHI: The Opposition parties on Friday slammed the government for low allocations for the manufacturing and agriculture sectors in the Union Budget and said it has failed to address key issues like inflation and unemployment.

The parties also asked the government to take steps to enhance economic activity and increase disposable income of the people.

During a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that the income tax measure announced in the budget will benefit only 2 per cent of the country’s population. “There are no major interventions to curb inflation,” he said.

Bordoloi asked the government to expand and strengthen food security, increase allocation to public distribution system, and universalise free ration distribution for the next two years. “Reduce GST on essentials like food, medicine and medical insurance,” he said.