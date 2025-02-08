Nod to new South Coast Railway zone

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the establishment of a new zone of the Indian Railways — South Coast Railway. This will include a portion of the Waltair division, which will be renamed the Visakhapatnam division.

The new railway zone has been created in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and is expected to improve efficiency in railway operations. The decision is a partial modification of the Cabinet’s earlier decision in February 2019, which had retained the Waltair division in truncated form and renamed it the Visakhapatnam division.

A government release said that ‘Waltair’ is a colonial legacy that needed to be changed, explaining the name change.

“One part of the Waltair division, comprising approximately the sections between Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Duvvada, Kuneru-Vizianagaram, Naupada Junction-Paralakhemundi, Bobbili Junction-Salur, Simhachalam North-Duvvada bypass, Vadalapudi-Duvvada, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant-Jaggayapalem (around 410 kilometres), will be retained as the Waltair division under the new South Coast Railway,” the Cabinet said.

The remaining part of the Waltair division, comprising approximately the sections between Kottavalasa-Bacheli, Kuneru-Theruvali Junction, Singapur Road-Koraput Junction, and Paralakhemundi-Gunpur (around 680 kilometres), will be converted into a new division headquartered at Rayagada under the East Coast Railway.

The cabinet also approved the continuation and restructuring of the Central sector scheme ‘Skill India Programme (SIP)’ till 2026 with an overlay outlay of Rs 8,800 crore from 2023-26.