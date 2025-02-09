Farmers to get water in fields through pipeline in Jharkhand

RANCHI: While addressing a gathering at ‘Agrotech Kisan Mela- 2025’ at Birsa Agriculture University in Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that his government will provide water to the fields through pipeline for irrigation purposes.

The state government has launched several schemes in the interest of farmers and is moving forward towards lift irrigation.

Soren said that every state has different scales of farming, while water is available in adequate quantity in a few places, it is being supplied for irrigation work on the basis of arrangements in other places.

Strong measures will be taken for the development of agriculture sector in the state, he added.

“There is a need to connect agriculture and farming work with modern technology along with traditional systems. Sometimes, farmers get discouraged due to changing weather, they can be saved from such problems only through technology,” said the Chief Minister.