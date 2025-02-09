Farmers to get water in fields through pipeline in Jharkhand

RANCHI: While addressing a gathering at ‘Agrotech Kisan Mela- 2025’ at Birsa Agriculture University in Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that his government will provide water to the fields through pipeline for irrigation purposes.
The state government has launched several schemes in the interest of farmers and is moving forward towards lift irrigation.
Soren said that every state has different scales of farming, while water is available in adequate quantity in a few places, it is being supplied for irrigation work on the basis of arrangements in other places.
Strong measures will be taken for the development of agriculture sector in the state, he added.
“There is a need to connect agriculture and farming work with modern technology along with traditional systems. Sometimes, farmers get discouraged due to changing weather, they can be saved from such problems only through technology,” said the Chief Minister.
According to Soren, there is a need these arrangements so that farmers can produce more and make market available to them.
The state government is committed to discuss these issues and make better policy in the interest of the farmers, he said.
The Chief Minister also informed that the state government has decided that more than one lakh wells will be created all over the state for the farmers.
"As Jharkhand is plateua-based, most of the times deep-boring fails here. Hence, the scheme of digging wells has been brought by the state government. Rivers, ponds and wells are traditional means of irrigation in the state," he added.
Soren further added that ‘Kisan Pathshaala’ will be set up in all districts, where farmers will get information and training on modern techniques of farming, animal husbandry, fish farming and other activities.
The Chief Minister also said that if the amount credited through 'Mainiya Samman Yojana' not a single woman will need any help from the government.
They can open dairy and poultry farms by saving the amount of Mainiya Samman, he said.
On this occasion, seven farmers from different districts of the state who made a special contribution in the field of farming and animal husbandry were honored with certificates.