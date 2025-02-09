Nation

Prison in UP's Saharanpur receives fake president's order to release murder accused; FIR lodged

The fake order—purportedly from the 'President's Court'—was' issued for the release of an inmate named Ajay, who is facing trial in a murder case, police said.
SAHARANPUR: An FIR has been registered at the Janakpuri police station here after the Saharanpur district jail received a forged order, purportedly issued in the name of the president of India, to release a murder accused, officials said on Sunday.

Senior jail superintendent Satyaprakash initiated a probe into the matter, which confirmed that the order was fraudulent.

The fake order was issued for the release of an inmate named Ajay, who is facing trial in a murder case, he said.

"The jail administration found the order—purportedly from the 'President's Court'—suspicious. Upon verification, it was revealed that no such 'President's Court' exists," Satyaprakash said, adding that someone tried to mislead the officials with a forged release order.

Taking the matter seriously, the jail authorities informed the police. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at the Janakpuri police station on Friday against unknown persons. The probe is underway.

