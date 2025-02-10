Bihar’s railway network to get Rs 95,566 crore boost: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PATNA: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the Union government is investing Rs 95,566 crore in Bihar's railway development.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured 100 per cent electrification in Bihar. Work on the reconstruction of 98 Amrit Bharat railway stations is going on in full swing in the state. The government has proposed an investment worth Rs 95,566 crore for development in the state, and people will benefit from it," Vaishnaw told the media after the inauguration of a mega project at Bettiah in West Champaran district.
The railway minister said that work on doubling of railway tracks was being carried out in Bihar. In addition, rake points are being constructed at several places.
Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, "As many as 136 Vande Bharat train services having chair cars are operational on the Indian Railways network till January 2025. What is interesting is that the occupancy in these trains is 100 per cent," he revealed.
Vaishnaw announced that Namo Bharat trains will be operated between Patna via Muzaffarpur. On the demand of people's representatives, the railway minister said that he would discuss the matter with PM Modi.
Earlier, addressing people at Bettiah, Vaishnaw said that the people of Bihar were benefiting from the double-engine government. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special love for Bihar. That's why he is focusing on the development of the state. In the railway budget, an investment of Rs 1,100 crore has been proposed for its development," he asserted.
The railway minister inaugurated an RoB constructed at a cost of Rs 103.36 crore at Bettiah. He said that 100 new Amrit Bharat trains, version two, were being built to meet the demand of passengers across the country. In addition, 50 Namo Bharat trains were being built.
"The work is expected to be completed in three to four months," he added.
Hailing efforts made by PM Modi, the railway minister said that work was taking place at full speed during the former's leadership. "Yah Modi ji ka jamana hai... kaam teji se ho raha hai (This is Modi's regime. Work is being completed at high speed.)," he told the gathering at Bettiah.
He revealed that a total of 1,022 RoBs have been built across the country in the last year alone. He claimed that 1.54 lakh jobs have been given to youths in railways in the last two years.
"The process of recruitment of 95,000 is underway," he said.