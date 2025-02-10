Bihar’s railway network to get Rs 95,566 crore boost: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PATNA: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the Union government is investing Rs 95,566 crore in Bihar's railway development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured 100 per cent electrification in Bihar. Work on the reconstruction of 98 Amrit Bharat railway stations is going on in full swing in the state. The government has proposed an investment worth Rs 95,566 crore for development in the state, and people will benefit from it," Vaishnaw told the media after the inauguration of a mega project at Bettiah in West Champaran district.

The railway minister said that work on doubling of railway tracks was being carried out in Bihar. In addition, rake points are being constructed at several places.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, "As many as 136 Vande Bharat train services having chair cars are operational on the Indian Railways network till January 2025. What is interesting is that the occupancy in these trains is 100 per cent," he revealed.

Vaishnaw announced that Namo Bharat trains will be operated between Patna via Muzaffarpur. On the demand of people's representatives, the railway minister said that he would discuss the matter with PM Modi.