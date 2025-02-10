Gujarat: Three die after consuming drink suspected to be poisonous

NADIAD (Gujarat): Three persons have died after consuming an intoxicating drink, which is suspected to be poisonous, in Nadiad city of Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Monday.

The three persons consumed a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday evening and fell ill.

They were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai said.

"Between 6.30 and 7 pm, the three persons started feeling giddy and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead at around 8 pm.