Insider track | Food for Marxist thought

Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan on Kotla Road is home to the CPM party school, where they train their cadre and leaders. It is also the go-to spot for seminars and press conferences. With five floors and two basements, the building sits on land granted by the government in 2008. The construction was funded by contributions from party supporters, and it even has residential facilities. Given the growing number of visitors, now plans are on for opening a canteen that serves three meals and snacks throughout. The menu could figure South Indian dishes in a big way — probably because that is where CPM has its most electoral presence and source of most visitors to Surjeet Bhawan!

Caught in deputation cross hairs

Not a good news for four senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of Uttarakhand cadre, who have been debarred from central deputation in Delhi or abroad. Those who have been debarred by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the cadre-controlling authority for IPS officers, include 2005-batch officers Neeru Garg and Mukhtar Mohsin, and 2006-batch officers Arun Mohan Joshi and Rajiv Swaroop.

The Uttarakhand government had recommended the names of eight IPS officers to the Union government for central deputation in December last year. On January 4, the state wrote to MHA expressing its inability to send four of the officers, citing various reasons.

However, the Centre had already approved the deputation of all the eight officers and made provision for their deployment in various forces. Following the state’s letter, the MHA wrote back clarifying that the four officers would be prohibited from central deputations or going abroad in service of the country in future, if they are not deployed within a month.