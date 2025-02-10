Race to secure Army's mobile air defence: Who are the leading contenders?

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s move to acquire a Self-Propelled Air Defence Gun Missile System (ADGM-SP) to strengthen the protection for mechanised formations, Tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) is gaining focus.
The push for such modern air defence systems has acquired emphasis with the lessons drawn from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict and the dynamic changes taking place in the arena of conflict.
Several global and indigenous defence manufacturers are in the race to meet the Army's requirements, with India looking at both proven international systems and long-term indigenous solutions.
According to senior defence officials, the Army plans to bridge capability gaps caused by evolving threats such as loitering munitions, armed drones, and precision-guided aerial attacks.
Army's requirements for mobile air defence
After the RFI identified the prospective vendors (Global vendors) to undertake the manufacture of Active Protection System (APS) for T-90 S/Sk tanks under Make in India was issued on February 3, officials feel an all-rounded approach to strengthen the requirements of the mechanised forces.
The process is moving ahead in line with it. The Indian Army had issued a Request for Information (RFI) in July 2022, detailing the key requirements for the next-generation mobile air defence system.
Officials familiar with the matter say that the system must engage aerial targets at a range of at least 6 km, feature a combination of guns and missiles for layered defence, be highly mobile to keep pace with mechanised forces and integrate advanced radar and fire control systems.
While the long-term goal is to develop an indigenous system, defence officials indicate that the Army is also evaluating proven global solutions to meet immediate operational needs.
Who are the leading contenders?
The options for the system include international and domestic companies.
The Russian-made Pantsir-S1 is one of the leading contenders. It is a gun-missile hybrid system, combining twin 30mm autocannons with 12 surface-to-air missiles capable of engaging fighter aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs at ranges of up to 30 km.
According to the officials, an important development in this regard is Bharat Dynamics Limited's (BDL) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rosoboronexport to explore a localised version of the Pantsir system for the Indian military.
"A localised variant with Indian components could be an attractive option for the Army, given India's long-standing defence cooperation with Russia," a senior official said.
South Korea's K-30 Biho is another strong contender, already in service with the South Korean military. The system is mounted on a tracked platform and features 30mm twin-barrel cannons, Chiron short-range missiles, advanced electro-optical tracking, and fire control radar.
A defence industry official familiar with the evaluations stated, "The K-30 Biho is proven and highly manoeuvrable, making it a strong candidate for India's terrain, especially in the desert and high-altitude regions."
Given that the Indian Army already operates the Tunguska-M1, the modernised Tunguska-M2 is considered a low-risk option. The M2 variant offers faster target acquisition and tracking, improved engagement radar and better integration with modern battlefield networks.
A source said upgrading to the Tunguska-M2 would be a logical step as it minimises the learning curve and integrates existing air defence systems.
Indigenous development: BDL's efforts
While global systems are being evaluated for immediate deployment, the government also focuses on indigenous air defence capabilities.
BDL is reportedly working on a next-generation mobile air defence system featuring indigenous missile technology, electronic warfare integration and advanced radar capabilities. Indigenous development remains a priority under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, though it will take time to reach operational deployment.
What's next?
The Indian Army is currently weighing which system best meets its operational needs. Senior Indian Army sources indicate that a dual-track approach is likely—acquiring a proven global system for immediate requirements while continuing indigenous development for the long term.
With strong contenders from Russia and South Korea alongside BDL's growing role in indigenous solutions, the final decision is expected to be guided by capability, cost-effectiveness, and India's strategic interests.