Race to secure Army's mobile air defence: Who are the leading contenders?

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s move to acquire a Self-Propelled Air Defence Gun Missile System (ADGM-SP) to strengthen the protection for mechanised formations, Tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) is gaining focus.

The push for such modern air defence systems has acquired emphasis with the lessons drawn from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict and the dynamic changes taking place in the arena of conflict.



Several global and indigenous defence manufacturers are in the race to meet the Army's requirements, with India looking at both proven international systems and long-term indigenous solutions.



According to senior defence officials, the Army plans to bridge capability gaps caused by evolving threats such as loitering munitions, armed drones, and precision-guided aerial attacks.



Army's requirements for mobile air defence



After the RFI identified the prospective vendors (Global vendors) to undertake the manufacture of Active Protection System (APS) for T-90 S/Sk tanks under Make in India was issued on February 3, officials feel an all-rounded approach to strengthen the requirements of the mechanised forces.



The process is moving ahead in line with it. The Indian Army had issued a Request for Information (RFI) in July 2022, detailing the key requirements for the next-generation mobile air defence system.



Officials familiar with the matter say that the system must engage aerial targets at a range of at least 6 km, feature a combination of guns and missiles for layered defence, be highly mobile to keep pace with mechanised forces and integrate advanced radar and fire control systems.



While the long-term goal is to develop an indigenous system, defence officials indicate that the Army is also evaluating proven global solutions to meet immediate operational needs.



Who are the leading contenders?



The options for the system include international and domestic companies.



The Russian-made Pantsir-S1 is one of the leading contenders. It is a gun-missile hybrid system, combining twin 30mm autocannons with 12 surface-to-air missiles capable of engaging fighter aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs at ranges of up to 30 km.