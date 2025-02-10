Railways explores N-power option to cut fossil fuel usage

NEW DELHI: The day is not far off when Indian Railways will power its trains with nuclear energy. In addition to working on the hydrogen-fuelled train project, the Railways is exploring the possibility of using nuclear energy to meet the growing power demand for train services.

The Ministry of Railways recently informed the Rajya Sabha about its efforts to explore this option. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the Ministry of Power both have been approached to explore this possibility.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, replying to a query, said, “Railways is exploring all possible energy options, including nuclear energy. It has been investigating the use of power from both existing and upcoming plants to meet part of its traction power needs.”

He added that nuclear power, being a clean and reliable energy source, will assist Indian Railways in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, thus cutting carbon emissions.