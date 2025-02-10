Two MP schoolgirls leap from moving bus in fear after obscene remarks by driver-conductor

DAMOH: Two Class IX girls jumped out of a running bus in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning after four persons, including the vehicle's driver and conductor, allegedly made obscene comments and acted suspiciously, a police official said.

The girls were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital, the official added.

"The two girls study in a school in Tori and were going by bus from Adhrota to appear for their exams. There were four persons in the bus, including the driver and conductor. The accused made obscene comments, and refused to stop the bus when the girls asked them to do so," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawana Dangi.

"The girls got suspicious as the accused, besides staring at them, also shut the rear door of the vehicle.

Fearing for their safety, the two girls jumped out of the moving bus," Dangi said.