Evolving global security scenario demands innovation, stronger partnerships: Rajnath Singh

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the evolving global security scenario demands innovative approaches and stronger partnerships.

Addressing the Defence Ministers' Conclave organised as part of the Aero India 2025 here, he said, India believes that international order and peace cannot be ensured from a position of weakness.

"Today, increasing number of conflicts is making our world, a more unpredictable place. New power plays, new methods and new means of weaponisation, increased role of non-state actors and disruptive technologies, have made the world order more fragile," Singh said.

At the same time, the distinction between security of the borders and internal security is getting blurred, as hybrid warfare can target critical national infrastructure even during the peace time, he said, "the definition of front line is changing fast today. Moreover, the dimensions of cyberspace and outer space are challenging the established definition of sovereignty."

"It is my firm belief that the evolving global security scenario demands innovative approaches and stronger partnerships. India's engagements in the global stage exemplifies our commitment to fostering security and growth for all," he added.

According to officials, the Defence Ministers' Conclave, organised in hybrid mode, is aimed at strengthening defence cooperation with friendly nations amidst a rapidly-evolving global security landscape, and this year's theme 'Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement (BRIDGE)' underscores the importance of supply chain resilience and strategic collaboration in defence.

Officials had earlier said that representatives from more than 80 countries were likely to participate in the conclave and around 30 Defence Ministers in addition to Defence/Service Chiefs and Permanent Secretaries from friendly nations would attend the event.

Reiterating India's conviction on being strong to ensure peace, the Defence Minister said, "we have been working very hard, to bring about a transformation in our defence capabilities. We have put in place a very conducive policy regime which encourages investment in and production of an entire range of modern state-of-the-art land, maritime and air systems."

India's emergence as a global hub for research, development, and innovation in defence is a testament to our capabilities and aspirations, he added.

"Today, we have a vibrant defence startup ecosystem within the larger Indian startup ecosystem, which ranks third globally in terms of unicorn count," Rajnath Singh said.