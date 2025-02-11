FIR to be filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav after viral video triggers 'favouritism' allegations

JAIPUR: Controversial social media star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is likely to face huge trouble from Rajasthan Police.

A case against Yadav and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawa's son is set to be registered following a viral video that sparked allegations of 'police favouritism'.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George announced on Tuesday that legal action would be taken against both individuals.

The controversy in Jaipur has erupted just at a time when social media influencer Ranveer Allahabadia, popularly known as ‘Beer-Biceps’, has sparked off a national furore over his obscene and objectionable comments in a programme called ‘India’s Got Latent’.

The row in Rajasthan got ignited after Elvish Yadav visited Jaipur on February 8 for a song recording and uploaded a video blog featuring multiple police vehicles, including Dial 112 and a Chetak Escort patrol vehicle.