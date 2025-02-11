FIR to be filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav after viral video triggers 'favouritism' allegations

JAIPUR: Controversial social media star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is likely to face huge trouble from Rajasthan Police.
A case against Yadav and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawa's son is set to be registered following a viral video that sparked allegations of 'police favouritism'.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George announced on Tuesday that legal action would be taken against both individuals.
The controversy in Jaipur has erupted just at a time when social media influencer Ranveer Allahabadia, popularly known as ‘Beer-Biceps’, has sparked off a national furore over his obscene and objectionable comments in a programme called ‘India’s Got Latent’.
The row in Rajasthan got ignited after Elvish Yadav visited Jaipur on February 8 for a song recording and uploaded a video blog featuring multiple police vehicles, including Dial 112 and a Chetak Escort patrol vehicle.
In the video, Elvish and Khachariyawas's son allegedly claimed that these vehicles were part of their escort security, leading to widespread public scrutiny.
The video shared on Elvish Yadav's social media handle, shows a police vehicle moving ahead of his car. At one point, Elvish can be heard saying to a co-passenger, “Look, our Gypsy is back.” He then asks about another vehicle, to which the person responds, “The white one will come tomorrow. It’s from the police station.” Elvish then replies, “It has come from the police station here.” Reports suggest that the person sitting next to Elvish is Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's son.
In the 15-minute vlog, Jaipur Police vehicles can be seen escorting Elvish’s convoy. The Chetak-14 patrol vehicle allegedly accompanied him from Patrika Gate to his hotel, while a Dial 112 helpline vehicle followed him during his trip to Sambhar. Another white-colored police vehicle reportedly escorted him to Gurugram.
The viral video sparked a backlash, with social media users accusing Jaipur Police of providing VIP treatment to the controversial YouTuber. However, authorities denied these claims, stating that no special security was assigned to Elvish Yadav.
Additional Commissioner Rameshwar Singh clarified that no official vehicle was sent from the Commissionerate for Elvish’s security. He emphasized that special escort vehicles are deployed only with prior approval, and not general police vehicles like Dial 112.
At a press conference, Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph further stated, “Elvish has misrepresented an old video to spread false propaganda. No security was provided to him, and we will take legal action against both.”
This is not the first time that Pratap Singh Khachariyawas’s son has been caught in controversy. Earlier, he was accused of assaulting the staff of a beer bar. Similarly, the son of Shanti Dhariwal, a former minister in the Gehlot cabinet has also faced serious allegations, including a rape accusation.