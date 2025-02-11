Shah to firm up strategy for J&K Budget session

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah would meet all 28 BJP legislators to formulate the party’s aggressive strategy ahead of the budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly scheduled from March 3 in Jammu.

Sources in the BJP said that Shah would either be travelling to Jammu or summon all the 28 BJP legislators from J&K to New Delhi. The home minister conveyed this during his meeting with senior J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma in New Delhi.

“During his proposed meeting with the J&K BJP legislators, the Home Minister will discuss with them the strategy to be adopted during the Budget session of J&K Assembly from March 3,” he said.

It would be the first Budget session of J&K Assembly in over seven years and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would be presenting the budget in the house.

Sources in BJP said since the budget session would be three weeks duration, the Home Minister may tell the party MLAs to follow aggressive approach and ensure that there was no violation of the Constitution during the session. The Budget session gains additional significance for the BJP because it is being held in Jammu, which is the stronghold of BJP.