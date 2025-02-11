Army captain among two soldiers killed in IED blast near LoC in Jammu

SRINAGAR: Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army confirmed the fatalities in the blast and said "own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway".

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district at around 3:50 pm.