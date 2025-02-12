Ayodhya Ram temple head priest passes away

LUCKNOW: Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, died at a hospital here on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) earlier this month after he suffered brain stroke.

"Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today.

He was admitted in HDU (High Dependency Unit) of neurology ward on February 3 with stroke in critical condition," the hospital said.

He served as the head priest of the temple since he was 20-years-old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Das, who hailed from the Nirvani Akhara, was among the most accessible saints of Ayodhya and the go-to person for many mediapersons from across the country wanting information on Ayodhya and Ram temple developments.