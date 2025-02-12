BSP supremo Mayawati expels two leaders for 'anti-party activities'

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday expelled former MP Ashok Siddharth and central-state coordinator Nitin Singh from the party for indulging in 'groupism' and 'anti-party activities.

Party insiders say Mayawati had given a warning to both leaders before taking action.

Siddharth is the father-in-law of Akash Anand, Mayawati’s nephew and political successor.

A former Rajya Sabha member, Siddharth has also served as party in-charge for three southern states.