Captian Bakshi, martyred in IED blast near LoC, was to get married on April 5

RANCHI: Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, who was martyred in an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, was set to marry on 5 April.

Just weeks before his wedding, he had visited home, attended a family wedding, and helped with his own marriage preparations before returning to duty.

The tragic news was conveyed to his father, Ajendra Singh, by the Indian Army while he was attending a wedding with his wife. Captain Karamjit was the eldest of Ajendra's two children. He also leaves behind a younger sister, who is currently studying.

According to Ajendra Singh, "My son had a passion to join the army since childhood and was about to get married on 5 April to a doctor serving in the Indian Army."