Captian Bakshi, martyred in IED blast near LoC, was to get married on April 5

RANCHI: Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, who was martyred in an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, was set to marry on 5 April.
Just weeks before his wedding, he had visited home, attended a family wedding, and helped with his own marriage preparations before returning to duty.
The tragic news was conveyed to his father, Ajendra Singh, by the Indian Army while he was attending a wedding with his wife. Captain Karamjit was the eldest of Ajendra's two children. He also leaves behind a younger sister, who is currently studying.
According to Ajendra Singh, "My son had a passion to join the army since childhood and was about to get married on 5 April to a doctor serving in the Indian Army."
Captain Bakshi was among two soldiers who lost their lives when an IED exploded in the Laleali area of the Akhnoor sector during a routine fence patrol. Another soldier sustained injuries in the blast.
The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the incident on X, stating, “Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol, resulting in two fatalities. Our troops are dominating the area, and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers.”
Captain Bakshi had completed his studies in Guwahati and joined the Indian Army in 2023. He had been on a week-long leave from 16 January and had left home to rejoin duty on 24 January.
His family runs a restaurant business in Hazaribagh. His mortal remains reached Ranchi Airport on Wednesday before being transported to Hazaribagh.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over his martyrdom, praying to ‘Marang Buru’ (a tribal god) to grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear the loss.