CBI books former Coast Guard DG for alleged manipulation of senior officers’ ACR dossiers

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a regular case against former Director General of Coast Guard K Natrajan following a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) into alleged tampering of Annual Confidential Report (ACR) dossiers of senior officers in the force, officials said.

The CBI had instituted a PE in the case in April last year on the basis of a reference sent to it by the Ministry of Defence highlighting alleged manipulations of the confidential personal records of senior officers.

During the course of PE for nearly 10 months, the CBI found “instances of alteration" in the ACR dossiers of many officers while ‘Non-Initiation Certificates (NICs)’ of a few of the officers were found missing.

In the FIR, a copy of which is with TNIE, the CBI alleged: “It has been further revealed that the Non-Initiation Certificate (NIC) found to be not in order as they are not in congruence with the transfer and posting profile of the concerned officer and initiating officer. NICs have been submitted three to four years after the passing of the reporting period.”