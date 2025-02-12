Muftis responsible for abrogation of Art 370: NC

SRINAGAR: The National Conference has blamed PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for Article 370 abrogation and downgrading of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.
Taking a dig at the PDP, NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said that due to Mehbooba and her late father, August 5, 2019 happened and J&K “lost its identity”. The Centre on August 5, 2019, scrapped J&K’s special status and downgraded and bifurcated erstwhile J&K into two UT — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).
The PDP had contested the 2014 Assembly polls against the BJP but formed the government with the saffron party after the results threw up hung House. The coalition collapsed after the BJP withdrew support to the government.
“Had August 5, 2019 not taken place, perhaps we would not have lost our statehood. The law and order department would have been with the elected government,” Tanvir said.
He said that it was due to the PDP that “the elected government in J&K at present cannot deal directly with law and order situation as its control lies with the Lt-Governor”.
There was speculation that the NC was moving closer to the BJP, especially after the saffron party’s win in Delhi polls. Tanvir, however, said, “The party contested the Assembly polls against the BJP and got the mandate of people. We opposes BJP’s policies.”
The closeness between the two parties was linked to Monday’s meeting between CM Omar Abdullah and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Tanvir said, “Does he (Omar) need any arrangement for a meeting with the home minister?”