Muftis responsible for abrogation of Art 370: NC

SRINAGAR: The National Conference has blamed PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for Article 370 abrogation and downgrading of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.

Taking a dig at the PDP, NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said that due to Mehbooba and her late father, August 5, 2019 happened and J&K “lost its identity”. The Centre on August 5, 2019, scrapped J&K’s special status and downgraded and bifurcated erstwhile J&K into two UT — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

The PDP had contested the 2014 Assembly polls against the BJP but formed the government with the saffron party after the results threw up hung House. The coalition collapsed after the BJP withdrew support to the government.