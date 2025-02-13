CM Omar Abdullah slams admin for disallowing Shab-e-Baraat prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

It also added that the Police personnel also asked worshippers to vacate the mosque premises.

“The Auqaf was informed that the observance of Shab-e-Baraat would not be permitted at the Jama Masjid,” it said.

The Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of the 14th and 15th days of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest at his Nageen residence.

“He was placed under house arrest this morning to prevent him from carrying out his religious duties,” a spokesman of Anjuman Auqaf said.

“It is deeply unfortunate that every time an important religious occasion arrives, people in large numbers who visit the Jama Masjid are left disappointed to find the Grand Mosque forcibly closed and Mirwaiz barred from fulfilling his religious responsibilities. Such repeated restrictions not only hurt the sentiments of the people but also infringe upon their fundamental religious rights,” he said.

PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti in a post on X said, “Shocked to hear about Mirwaiz Sahab’s illegal house arrest today on the occasion of Shab e Barat. Not only this but the Jama Masjid too has been locked up & kept out of bounds for the general public. Utterly disrespectful & unwarranted. Hoping for some answers @manojsinha_ @OmarAbdullah”.