Naik Mukesh Singh... Engaged on Jan 28, he was to marry on April 18

SRINAGAR: Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, who was killed in an IED blast near Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, had returned to army unit on January 28 after his home for engagement. He was to get married on April 18.

Preparation was in full swing for the wedding. The refurbishing and white washing was going on in Naik’s home in Kamila village in Utterbehni area of border district of Samba in J&K, when his family received the news about his injury at 6 pm on Tuesday. “We were informed by the army that he was injured in the blast. Half an hour later told us that he had succumbed to injuries,” one of his relatives said.

He said some function was taking place at his home and all the relatives were either present or on their way to attend the function when the sad news of his death came. Naik is survived by his parents and three siblings, including two sisters and a younger brother, who is also in the army.

Mukesh’s father Chagatar Singh, a retired Sub Inspector of Police, said, “We were preparing for his marriage. We had a function in the home yesterday and all relatives were here.