Naik Mukesh Singh... Engaged on Jan 28, he was to marry on April 18

SRINAGAR: Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, who was killed in an IED blast near Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, had returned to army unit on January 28 after his home for engagement. He was to get married on April 18.
Preparation was in full swing for the wedding. The refurbishing and white washing was going on in Naik’s home in Kamila village in Utterbehni area of border district of Samba in J&K, when his family received the news about his injury at 6 pm on Tuesday. “We were informed by the army that he was injured in the blast. Half an hour later told us that he had succumbed to injuries,” one of his relatives said.
He said some function was taking place at his home and all the relatives were either present or on their way to attend the function when the sad news of his death came. Naik is survived by his parents and three siblings, including two sisters and a younger brother, who is also in the army.
Mukesh’s father Chagatar Singh, a retired Sub Inspector of Police, said, “We were preparing for his marriage. We had a function in the home yesterday and all relatives were here.
He was at home for 10-15 days for the engagement ceremony. He had returned back to rejoin his duty at his unit on January 28.”
“My son had joined the Army at a very young age to serve the country,” said Chagatar while being comforted by his relatives to have patience.
People gathered at the Mukesh’s home to express solidarity with the bereaved family and participated in the last rites of the deceased. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, GoC White Knight Corps (also known as 16 Corps) laid a wreath to pay homage to Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, who were killed in IED blast near the LoC in Akhnoor sector yesterday. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.
We were preparing for his marriage. We had a function in the home yesterday and all relatives were here. He was at home for 10-15 days for the engagement ceremony.
Manhas was given a tearful adieu as thousands of mourners turned up at his funeral.