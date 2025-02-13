Suraksha Setu Society: Strengthening Gujarat’s safety through a strong police-public connection

AHMEDABAD: In an initiative aimed at boosting safety and fostering community ties, the Suraksha Setu Society has taken remarkable strides in Gujarat, empowering over 98,852 women with self-defence training, and enrolling 45,579 students in the Student Police Cadet Scheme.

With a focus on holistic security, the Society has provided crucial counselling services to over 79,900 senior citizens and 49,000 students. By promoting women’s empowerment, child safety, and traffic awareness, Suraksha Setu is building a resilient, safer society while fortifying the essential police-public bond.

Found in September 2012, the Suraksha Setu Society has been a driving force in transforming community policing and public safety in Gujarat. Through its multifaceted initiatives—ranging from women’s empowerment and child protection to counselling for senior citizens and students—the Society has built a robust police-public connection, positioning Gujarat as a leader in public safety.

Its ongoing efforts continue to strengthen communities, making significant strides in creating a safer, more secure state.