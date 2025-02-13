Suraksha Setu Society: Strengthening Gujarat’s safety through a strong police-public connection

AHMEDABAD: In an initiative aimed at boosting safety and fostering community ties, the Suraksha Setu Society has taken remarkable strides in Gujarat, empowering over 98,852 women with self-defence training, and enrolling 45,579 students in the Student Police Cadet Scheme.
With a focus on holistic security, the Society has provided crucial counselling services to over 79,900 senior citizens and 49,000 students. By promoting women’s empowerment, child safety, and traffic awareness, Suraksha Setu is building a resilient, safer society while fortifying the essential police-public bond.
Found in September 2012, the Suraksha Setu Society has been a driving force in transforming community policing and public safety in Gujarat. Through its multifaceted initiatives—ranging from women’s empowerment and child protection to counselling for senior citizens and students—the Society has built a robust police-public connection, positioning Gujarat as a leader in public safety.
Its ongoing efforts continue to strengthen communities, making significant strides in creating a safer, more secure state.
The Gujarat government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting its citizens, backing it with an annual budget of Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore for the Suraksha Setu Society. For over 12 years, this initiative has been at the forefront of public empowerment, actively enhancing safety measures across the state. By continuously strengthening community ties and safety protocols, the Society ensures that Gujarat stays a step ahead in its mission to safeguard its people.
The Suraksha Setu Society continues to drive profound societal change across Gujarat, with its diverse initiatives making a lasting impact. In 2024-25, a total of 98,852 women received self-defence training, empowering them with crucial personal safety skills and cultivating a more secure environment.
Simultaneously, the Society has successfully rehabilitated over 478 women bootleggers, helping them transition from illicit activities to productive livelihoods, thus promoting both social stability and reduced crime.
The Student Police Cadet Scheme has also seen remarkable success, with 45,579 students shaping up as future civic leaders, while traffic awareness programs have reached over 1,62,000 citizens, fostering safer driving practices. Additionally, approximately 79,931 senior citizens have benefited from counselling, ensuring they are informed and compliant with legal matters. As a testament to its community-building efforts, 49,014 students have received counselling, and more than 94,800 children have visited police stations, strengthening bonds of trust and respect between youth and law enforcement.
Suraksha Setu Society's Positive Impact on Society:
• Empowering Women: 98,852 women trained in self-defense (2024-25), ensuring personal safety and a secure environment.
• Rehabilitating Women Bootleggers: 478 women transitioned from crime to lawful livelihoods, boosting social stability.
• Future Leaders Shaped: 45,579 students from Classes 8 & 9 engaged in the Student Police Cadet Scheme, cultivating responsible citizens.
• Safer Roads: 1,62,000 citizens educated on road safety, fostering responsible driving culture across Gujarat.
• Senior Citizen Support: 79,931 seniors counseled, promoting legal awareness and well-being.
• Building Trust with Youth: 49,014 students counseled, 94,800 kids visited police stations, strengthening ties with law enforcement.