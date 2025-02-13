Nation

Three dead, two injured as bus returning from Mahakumbh rams into truck in Rajasthan

It is suspected that the accident happened when the driver dozed off while driving and he fled from the scene after the mishap.
Image used for representational purpose.
KOTA: A bus carrying 57 Mahakumbh pilgrims rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway here, killing three people and injuring two on Thursday, police said.

The pilgrims were returning to Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur after attending the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Paryagraj.

The incident happened at around 6.30 am when the bus rammed into a truck which was parked on the side of the road near Karodia village in Kota district, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hariraj Singh said.

MP native Kishorilal (60), his wife Kailashibai (54) and Ashok died on the spot while Chamanlal and Parvati sustained injuries, he said, adding that other passengers were safe.

It is suspected that the accident happened as the driver dozed off while driving. He fled from the scene after the mishap, the ASI added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment at Kota's MBS hospital.

