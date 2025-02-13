Nation

Uproar in Rajya Sabha after Parliament panel tables report on Waqf Bill

Opposition protests over the bill prompted RS Chair Dhankhar to adjourn proceedings briefly before debates resumed, with treasury and opposition members continuing to spar over the legislation.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the house proceedings during the ongoing budget session on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after the Joint Parliamentary Committee tabled its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The report was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel. The tabling of the report was followed by uproar by members from the opposition benches.

The clamour continued as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to read out a message from the president.

"Don't show disrespect to the president of India...," Dhankhar said and urged Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to ask the opposition members to take their seats.

However, Opposition members contiuned to raise slogans, prompting Dhankhar to adjourn proceedings for 10 minutes until 11:20 am.

The session resumed as opposition and treasury bench members continued discussions on the bill.

Notably, the panel had submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Jan. 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

