After Delhi debacle, Mann seeks to reach out to people

NEW DELHI: Heeding the result of the Delhi assembly election, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost, its government in Punjab went on a bonanza spree on Thursday, much before the 2027 assembly polls in the state.

The Punjab cabinet, meeting after four months, decided to disburse pending arrears worth Rs 14,000 crore among state government employees and pensioners.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said arrears of revised pay or pensions and leave encashment will be released from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2022, and dearness allowance (DA) from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024.

Three lakh employees and an equal number of pensioners will benefit from this move.

The cabinet also nodded to create new posts in the Punjab State Legal Services Authority for setting up 22 new Lok Adalats. The cabinet sanctioned 476 new posts in the department.

The government decided to recruit 53 regular drivers in the excise department and amended rules and qualifications for direct recruitment of Physical Training Instructors (PTI teachers) in the elementary education department.