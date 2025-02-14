NEET-SS 2024: Doctors demand cut-off extension to prevent mass ineligibility

Doctors' associations have urged the central government to extend the cut-off date for the NEET Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2024 examination, warning that thousands of postgraduate medical students could be deemed ineligible due to academic delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has formally written to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), requesting a 15-day extension of the cut-off date.

Currently, the eligibility deadline for appearing in the NEET-SS 2024 exam is set for 30 April 2025. However, FORDA has pointed out that postgraduate medical students from the 2021 batch, whose academic year was disrupted by the pandemic, will complete their tenure beyond this deadline.

NEET-SS serves as a qualifying and ranking examination for admissions into super speciality medical courses such as DM, MCh, and DNB programmes.

The exam was initially delayed in 2024, with authorities justifying the move on the grounds that most candidates from the 2021 batch would not yet be eligible to appear.