Working on logistics of Tahawwur Rana's surrender, extradition to India: Foreign Secretary Misri

WASHINGTON: India is working on the logistics of Tahawwur Rana's surrender and extradition from the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said, as President Donald Trump announced that his administration has given the go-ahead to extradite the 26/11 terror attack accused to face justice".

"This is an issue on which the US authorities have taken very clear decisions. I think you've seen the President announce it himself from the White House podium the decision of the United States to extradite Rana," Misri said at a press conference here on Thursday.

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has approved the extradition of "very evil" Tahawwur Rana, wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, "to face justice in India.

In response to a question by PTI on the timeframe by when Rana will be extradited to India, Misri said: "We are working on the logistics of his surrender and extradition to India. There are a few final steps to be completed. The two sides are in touch on this particular issue."