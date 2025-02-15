BJP secures clean sweep in Chhattisgarh urban body elections

RAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the urban body elections in Chhattisgarh, winning all 10 mayoral seats and leaving the Congress without a single victory.
The BJP’s dominance in these polls further cements its electoral supremacy in the state, following its victories in the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Polling was conducted on 11th February using electronic voting machines (EVMs) across 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 nagar panchayats.
According to state election officials, the BJP secured chairperson posts in 35 out of the 49 municipal councils, while the Congress won 8, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed 1, and independents won 5.
The BJP also emerged as the leading force in the 114 nagar panchayats, winning 81. The Congress secured 22, the Bahujan Samaj Party won 1, and independents claimed victory in 10.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had repeatedly urged voters to support a “triple-engine government” at the national, state, and local levels to ensure uninterrupted development in Chhattisgarh.
“The BJP retains the trust of the people. It’s a historic people’s mandate in our favour,” Sai said. “Our government will fulfil all promises of our manifesto Atal Vishwas Patra (released ahead of the elections), just as we are delivering on the pledges made under Modi ki Guarantee.”
Pankaj Jha, media advisor to the Chief Minister, echoed this sentiment: “The voters have endorsed the leadership of the Sai government, its welfare initiatives, and policies.”
The BJP maintained a strong lead in all 10 municipal corporations from the moment vote counting began at 9 AM, while also securing major wins in most municipalities and nagar panchayats.
Congress state president Deepak Baij acknowledged the party’s poor performance, saying, “The poll results were not as per our expectations. The party will introspect the results, and we accept the people’s decision.”