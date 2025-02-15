BSF finds Lahore, Narowal most active in launching drug drones

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Lahore and Narowal are two areas from where drones are being launched for entering into the Indian side of the International Borders to drop drugs, arms and ammunition, said BSF officials, while claiming that the force’s forensic labs have found that 184 drones - the highest number - originated from different areas of the two cities.

The other cites of origins of drones coming to India side include Okara, Bahawalnagar and Toba Tek Singh in Pakistan, as these cities are close to India-Pakistan, said officials.

The officials said forensic probe revealed that some drones made multiple trips before being intercepted by the border guarding troops, as data showed BSF neutralised the highest number of drones (284), while Punjab police (20), Delhi police (2) and Manipur police (1).

According to officials the BSF’s Punjab lab has handled a significant number of drones, as the force is the primary agency intercepting them. Additionally, the Delhi forensic lab has also received a total of 307 drones from 2022 to 2025.