Controversy erupts as book fair in Srinagar gets cancelled amid political pressure allegations

DEHRADUN: In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated book fair in Srinagar 'Pauri Garhwal' scheduled for February 15 and 16 has been cancelled abruptly.

Organisers have cited external pressures as the primary reason for the decision, specifically pointing to the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party's student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

According to the organisers, the ABVP raised objections to the sale of literature on the lives and legacies of iconic figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"We were informed that the ABVP opposed the inclusion of these books, which ultimately led us to cancel the event," one organizer lamented.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nupur Verma responded to the allegations asserting, "The claims that permission for the book fair was denied due to political pressure are baseless."

She emphasised the importance of addressing misinformation, stating, "A few individuals are trying to spread misinformation on social media, which is inappropriate."