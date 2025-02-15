Controversy erupts as book fair in Srinagar gets cancelled amid political pressure allegations

DEHRADUN: In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated book fair in Srinagar 'Pauri Garhwal' scheduled for February 15 and 16 has been cancelled abruptly.
Organisers have cited external pressures as the primary reason for the decision, specifically pointing to the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party's student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
According to the organisers, the ABVP raised objections to the sale of literature on the lives and legacies of iconic figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.
"We were informed that the ABVP opposed the inclusion of these books, which ultimately led us to cancel the event," one organizer lamented.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nupur Verma responded to the allegations asserting, "The claims that permission for the book fair was denied due to political pressure are baseless."
She emphasised the importance of addressing misinformation, stating, "A few individuals are trying to spread misinformation on social media, which is inappropriate."
Verma clarified that the decision to not grant permission was solely due to scheduling conflicts, explaining that the Ramleela Ground was already reserved for a pre-scheduled event organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has expressed strong discontent over the cancellation of the upcoming book fair in Srinagar, accusing the local administration of bias against literary events.
They termed the incident as unfortunate for a hub of education like Srinagar. The NSUI has urged the organizers of the book fair to consider holding the event in Pauri instead.
NSUI's General Secretary, Ankit Sundriyal, and State Secretary, Mukul Kumar, jointly stated, "The book fair was set to feature participation from the renowned Garhwali artist Narendra Singh Negi. Over 75,000 books from Hindi, English, and local Garhwali authors were to be showcased."
Sundriyal further informed TNIE, "It has come to light that the BJP's affiliated student organization is opposing this event. Narendra Singh Negi has also expressed his displeasure on social media regarding the denial of permission for the fair," Sundriyal emphasised.
"The state's Education Minister hails from the same assembly. He should be promoting education. However, the Srinagar administration pressured the organizers to cancel the event," he added.
"This is not just an opposition to books but an opposition to our culture. Any organization that hinders educational activities has no right to call itself a student organization," he said.
Author and historian Jai Singh Rawat expressed his concerns regarding the recent cancellation of the book fair, stating, "There is a fear of books, which signifies that they still hold power. Article 19 guarantees freedom of expression to every citizen. Such political encroachment in the realm of literature is detrimental to the democratic atmosphere."