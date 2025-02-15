‘Karpoori Rath’ will criss-cross state during poll

PATNA: Eying the extremely backward classes votes, the main opposition in Bihar, the RJD, ‘Karpoori Vichar Rath’ from the state capital on Friday.

The campaign vehicle will travel through villages to apprise people of ideologies and principles of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, a socialist icon and former CM of Bihar.

RJD plans to commemorate the 37th death anniversary of Karpoori Thakur at Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi district on February 17. The rath was flagged off by party principal general secretary Ranvijay Sahu from the state headquarters.

Altogether, 11 teams headed by leaders of different sections of society, will visit different districts. National spokesperson Ezaz Ahmad said that the leaders would pressure the Centre to include 65% reservation cap in the 9th schedule of the Constitution to fulfil Thakur’s dreams. Additionally, the party will publicize its promises, including 200 units of free electricity and hike in social security upto Rs 1,500 per month.