Two dead in blast at explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur

NAGPUR: Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30 pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official added.

"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he said.

The official said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.

