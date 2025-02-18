German Bakery blast convict alleges solitary confinement; Bombay HC denies relief, says 'no concern of any trauma'

MUMBAY: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied relief to Himayat Baig, convicted in the 2010 Pune German bakery blast case, who had alleged solitary confinement in prison, stating that there was no concern of any "psychological trauma."

Baig in a petition filed last year stated that he has been kept in solitary confinement at the Nashik central prison in Maharashtra since the last 12 years.

He sought to be shifted out of solitary confinement, claiming it was affecting his mental health.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, however, refused to grant any relief.

"At this stage, there is no concern of any psychological trauma as alleged by the petitioner (Baig)," the high court said.

With regard to Baig's prayer seeking a direction to the jail authorities to assign him some work in prison, the court said he shall be assigned work as per the prison rules and regulations.