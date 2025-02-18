No proposal to extend Mahakumbh: Prayagraj District Magistrate
LUCKNOW: Setting all the rumours regarding the extension of Mahakumbh to rest, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar came out to clarify that no such plan was afoot and all the claims were baseless.
The DM clarified that Mahakumbh followed a pre-determined schedule based on auspicious planetary positions and timings and that the fair would conclude as per the planned schedule on February 26.
Addressing the issue, the DM emphasized that following the directives issued by CM Yogi Adityanath, all necessary arrangements for devotees' convenience were being closely monitored.
He urged people not to believe in false reports as neither the government nor the administration had proposed any extension of the Mela.
He also assured that adequate provisions were there in place for bathing for devotees at Sangam and to return to their destinations without disruption. He said: "Traffic management remains a top priority, ensuring that the movement of devotees does not hinder the daily life of Prayagraj."
Clarifying over the rumour regarding the closure of the railway station, the DM stated that no such decision had been taken. "No station has been shut down without prior notice," he said.
He explained that Prayag-Sangam station in Daraganj, which was adjacent to the Mela premises, was closed permanently to prevent overcrowding. This measure was also implemented on peak days. Apart from this, all other stations had been operational, facilitating smooth travel for pilgrims, said the DM.
The administration remains committed to maintaining order and ensuring all devotees have a safe and well-organized Mahakumbh experience, he said.