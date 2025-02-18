No proposal to extend Mahakumbh: Prayagraj District Magistrate

LUCKNOW: Setting all the rumours regarding the extension of Mahakumbh to rest, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar came out to clarify that no such plan was afoot and all the claims were baseless.

The DM clarified that Mahakumbh followed a pre-determined schedule based on auspicious planetary positions and timings and that the fair would conclude as per the planned schedule on February 26.

Addressing the issue, the DM emphasized that following the directives issued by CM Yogi Adityanath, all necessary arrangements for devotees' convenience were being closely monitored.

He urged people not to believe in false reports as neither the government nor the administration had proposed any extension of the Mela.