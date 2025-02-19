Fadnavis warns of action on Maha leaks

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning to his cabinet colleagues against the unauthorized leaking of cabinet meeting agendas to the media.

He expressed his disappointment over this ongoing issue and said that appropriate actions would be taken against those responsible.

Fadnavis emphasized, “Ministers have taken an oath of secrecy. Leaking information before the meetings is a clear violation of that oath. Additionally, the media should refrain from prioritizing TRP ratings and increasing newspaper circulation by publishing cabinet decisions before they are officially made.”

Sources indicate that the CM is particularly unhappy with alliance ministers, especially those from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for their tendency to engage with the media and share internal details and meeting agendas.

A senior NCP leader, said, “Between 2014 and 2019, when Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, the Shiv Sena was a united alliance partner of the BJP, and Fadnavis had a strong grip on the government.”